‘Trump is still bad!’ Media & Dems refuse to swallow Mueller’s red pill, grasp at obstruction straw

With a summary of the long-awaited Mueller report published at last, the #Resistance’s media-political axis are doing their best to spin it as proof that Trump is guilty of SOMETHING – and that the full report will vindicate them.

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the still-unpublished special counsel report poured cold water on most of the lingering Russiagate embers, stating that not only was there no evidence the Trump campaign conspired or collaborated with the Russian government, but that there was insufficient evidence the president obstructed justice – leaving a tiny window of possibility through which the #Resistance immediately began cramming itself.

Also on rt.com Mueller probe finds no collusion or conspiracy between Trump & Russia

And cram they did. The media was afire with desperate attempts to spin the unspinnable.

The AP subtly arranged its headline for maximum effect, while the BBC had passed on to the “acceptance” stage of grieving.

Trump just said it is a "complete and total exoneration."



Barr, literally quoting from Mueller: "While the report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 24, 2019

Barr’s letter is careful to say he does not believe there is proof, beyond a reasonable doubt, of acts of obstruction with a nexus to an official investigation & corrupt intent. That is how he couches his obstruction finding & it leaves a lot of gray area Congress should explore. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 24, 2019

According to AG Barr,no collusion in #MuellerReport is a win for Trump.

However, a total exoneration is untrue.



“The Special Counsel states that ‘while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.’”#ReleaseTheFullReporthttps://t.co/5WRDXGcmHf — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) March 24, 2019

Most pundits clung to the gray area implied by “evidence not sufficient.”

Let me be clear, I CONCEDE NOTHING! If #MuellerReport didn’t look into Trump’s business ties with the Russians before the elections and didn’t look into his secret meetings with them after the election, then this is an epic debacle that looked into the exact wrong things. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 24, 2019

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur lamented that Mueller had focused on the wrong things the whole time – it wasn’t about the election, dummies, it was about before and after the election!

.@RepMaxineWaters: This is not the end of anything. It's the end of the report and the investigation by #Mueller. But those of us who chair these committees have the responsibility to continue with our oversight... So it's not the end of everything. #AMJoy#MuellerReportpic.twitter.com/k17VxlyM8H — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) March 24, 2019

A dour-looking Rep. Maxine Waters suggested that Trump had actually hypnotized his “sycophants” by repeating the “no collusion” line. “This is not the end of anything!” the congresswoman defiantly told Joy Reid. “There’s so much that needs to be – you know – taken a look at this point.”

The Department of Justice has suggested it cannot provide Congress with evidence as to people not indicted.



Not true. It can, and it has, when the need for transparency is strong.



The DOJ gave us more than 880k pages from the Clinton email probe. It must now do the same here. pic.twitter.com/bvIKOqnLF0 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) March 24, 2019

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, wouldn’t let go of his impeachment dreams, demanding the release of all the evidence Mueller collected. “We know that the special counsel was not permitted to indict a sitting president, and we ought to see what evidence he produced,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, threatening to sue the Justice Department if it didn’t cough up the goods.

In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

House Judicial Committee chair Jerry Nadler thought that was a great idea, announcing his committee would haul Barr in to testify to exactly what he meant with that “does not exonerate” line the media chose to latch onto.

Barr made it clear before he was nominated that he didn’t think Trump committed obstruction of justice. That's why Trump made him AG.



If Mueller did present arguments and evidence for why the President of the United States obstructed justice, they need to be made public. Now. https://t.co/Ii5SemEOPt — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) March 24, 2019

Sen. Ron Wyden blamed Barr for letting Trump get away, suggesting Mueller had dropped the ball by not indicting the president for obstruction himself – evidence be damned.

The American people deserve the truth. AG Barr must #ReleaseTheFullReport.



Read my full statement with @SenSchumer here: https://t.co/rWLsszbNdk — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 24, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer also released a statement demanding the release of the full report along with “underlying documentation.” After a 19-month investigation, there was surely a needle in this haystack, and the American people deserved to have a look.

Perhaps the best response came from former FBI director James Comey, whose firing triggered the appointment of Mueller as special counsel in the first place. What did it all mean? Why are we here? When a manufactured conspiracy falls in the forest, does it make a sound?

Like this story? Share it with a friend!