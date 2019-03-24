‘Trump is still bad!’ Media & Dems refuse to swallow Mueller’s red pill, grasp at obstruction straw
Published time: 24 Mar, 2019 23:10
With a summary of the long-awaited Mueller report published at last, the #Resistance’s media-political axis are doing their best to spin it as proof that Trump is guilty of SOMETHING – and that the full report will vindicate them.

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the still-unpublished special counsel report poured cold water on most of the lingering Russiagate embers, stating that not only was there no evidence the Trump campaign conspired or collaborated with the Russian government, but that there was insufficient evidence the president obstructed justice – leaving a tiny window of possibility through which the #Resistance immediately began cramming itself.

And cram they did. The media was afire with desperate attempts to spin the unspinnable.

The AP subtly arranged its headline for maximum effect, while the BBC had passed on to the “acceptance” stage of grieving.

Most pundits clung to the gray area implied by “evidence not sufficient.

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur lamented that Mueller had focused on the wrong things the whole time – it wasn’t about the election, dummies, it was about before and after the election!

A dour-looking Rep. Maxine Waters suggested that Trump had actually hypnotized his “sycophants” by repeating the “no collusion” line. “This is not the end of anything!” the congresswoman defiantly told Joy Reid. “There’s so much that needs to be – you know – taken a look at this point.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, wouldn’t let go of his impeachment dreams, demanding the release of all the evidence Mueller collected. “We know that the special counsel was not permitted to indict a sitting president, and we ought to see what evidence he produced,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, threatening to sue the Justice Department if it didn’t cough up the goods.

House Judicial Committee chair Jerry Nadler thought that was a great idea, announcing his committee would haul Barr in to testify to exactly what he meant with that “does not exonerate” line the media chose to latch onto.

Sen. Ron Wyden blamed Barr for letting Trump get away, suggesting Mueller had dropped the ball by not indicting the president for obstruction himself – evidence be damned.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer also released a statement demanding the release of the full report along with “underlying documentation.” After a 19-month investigation, there was surely a needle in this haystack, and the American people deserved to have a look.

Perhaps the best response came from former FBI director James Comey, whose firing triggered the appointment of Mueller as special counsel in the first place. What did it all mean? Why are we here? When a manufactured conspiracy falls in the forest, does it make a sound?

