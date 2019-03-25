Mueller meltdown: #Resistance licks wounds, MAGA camp enjoys salty popcorn & memes

As the Russiagate conspiracy theory disintegrates in the wake of the Mueller report’s conclusions, Resistance Twitter is struggling to cope, while Trump supporters are basking in their foes’ suffering.

The anti-Trump coalition largely seized on the line in Attorney General William Barr’s report summary stating the document “does not exonerate” Trump of obstruction charges, demanding the release of the special counsel’s report. The reality-based community could only look on in amazement. And laugh.

Some screeched about a cover-up,

The fact that Robert Mueller’s report did NOT exonerate Donald Trump on the key question of whether he committed obstruction of justice is a damn good indication that Trump DID obstruct justice. #ReleaseTheFullReport — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 24, 2019

Okay. #MuellerReport renders one thing evident...the president can not be exonerated. Don's new word, exonerate, won't matter to the Southern District of NY either. The president is a liar. Taxes and bank records will show this and the SDNY is Don's fate. Stay tuned... — Simplified Politics (@SimplifiedPoli1) March 25, 2019

The moving of goalposts commenced,

Again, you guys do realize that Barr’s letter specifies that there were efforts to influence the election (1. Social influence campaign, 2. DNC hack), right? People seem to keep flossing over that in their dumbass touchdown dances. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 24, 2019

Barr’s letter confirmed @realDonaldTrump was under investigation. Barr & Rosenstein concluded evidence insufficient to establish @potus committed obstruction of justice, but quoted Mueller stated “report does not exonerate him.” Trump lied to the public today about that finding. pic.twitter.com/KHEsYfwf88 — Alex Howard (@digiphile) March 24, 2019

So many hot takes today in the absence of data.



1) We have Barr’s letter. Not Mueller’s report.



2) Muellers report was narrowly focused on *intent*.



3) Mueller did find additional data that warranted offloading investigation/prosecution to other legal jurisdictions.



Chill. — Bryan William Jones (@BWJones) March 24, 2019

...and Barr was declared compromised.

The fix was in when Trump replaced his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, with Matt Whitaker (in an acting capacity) and then Barr. This is a sad day for the rule of law.



7/ — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) March 24, 2019

I don't want to hear complaints about the Mueller investigation after 11 Bengazi hearings with @HillaryClinton that produced nothing & the faux e-mail scandal that produced nothing. There was collusion & obstruction but Barr, a Trump appointee is covering this up for his Fuhrer. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) March 24, 2019

Don’t believe a word of the Mueller report from Rumps puppet AG!! Let us read it. I bet you $100 it’s not as Barr reported. But there are plenty of other investigations not headed up by people in his control. This is the end of the beginning but not the end — Jeff Kravitz (@jeffkravitz) March 25, 2019

Conservatives gleefully pronounced the Resistance DOA,

That scraping noise you may hear in Washington this afternoon is the sound of people who boosted the Trump-Russian collusion story trying to get the egg of their faces. I wonder if Adam Schiff will ever be able to get it off. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 24, 2019

"When you strike at a king, you must kill him. -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Shit." -- Clapper, Comey, and Brennan #MuellerReportpic.twitter.com/663pvNSTfA — El Borak (@ElBorakKS) March 25, 2019

Celebrating with memes,

LIVE SHOT OF THE CNN NEWSROOM pic.twitter.com/D3KuUQ546E — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 24, 2019

and mocking the inability of the self-appointed opposition to come to terms with reality.

The justice department also didn’t SPECIFICALLY say that they were not Unicorns. So take that as you will. https://t.co/nSmQ9KPsVd — LussBhoy (@vansmaq) March 24, 2019

Collusion Truthers be like who cares what the #MuellerReport says... we all knew he wouldn't find anything. It's the stuff he DIDN'T FIND, that should worry you!pic.twitter.com/FPt7SkqJnl — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) March 24, 2019

Others were more gentle in their mockery.

Maybe, in the end, the Mueller Report was about the all the memories and friends we made along the way. #MuellerReport — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerger1230) March 24, 2019

While Russiagate skeptics with no love lost for Trump predicted the next step of the madness.

Turning on Mueller and impugning his integrity and competence is the inevitable outcome - it's the only play the Trump/Russia devotees have - and here's the start: https://t.co/btey70xrIw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2019

Congratulations to all the resistance Russiagate hustlers and spooks current and former who just massively increased Trump’s chances of re-election https://t.co/wbuOLRjzUR — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 24, 2019

Also on rt.com ‘Trump is still bad!’ Media & Dems refuse to swallow Mueller’s red pill, grasp at obstruction straw

