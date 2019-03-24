HomeUSA News

Diana Ross’ support for Michael Jackson ‘in the name of love’ prompts anger

Published time: 24 Mar, 2019 16:28 Edited time: 24 Mar, 2019 16:31
Get short URL
FILE PHOTO: Jackson (L), and Ross (R) at the inauguration celebrations of President-elect Bill Clinton in Washington DC, January 17, 1993 © REUTERS / Stringer
Singer Diana Ross has come under social media fire after the diva expressed support for the late Michael Jackson, following renewed allegations that the King of Pop sexually abused boys at the peak of his career.

Calling Jackson a “magnificent incredible force” to her and others in a tweet on Saturday, the Supremes singer referenced her 1965 hit in asking the two accusers of a recent HBO documentary “to stop in the name of love.” In it, the two adult men document allegations of molestation by Jackson while they were kids and working in the entertainment industry in the 1980s and 90s.

Her comments in support for Jackson come after fellow singer Barbra Streisand received a whirlwind of outcry for saying in a recent interview that the alleged abuse “didn't kill” the victims. Streisand later apologized for her comments saying she was “profoundly sorry” for any “pain or misunderstanding.”

Ross’ tweet found some vindication among his fans who thanked her for her support for Jackson amid the allegations. However, many expressed consternation at her comments, prompting yet another wave of disgust from netizens on social media.

