‘It didn’t kill them’: Barbra Streisand comments on Michael Jackson abuse claims appal Twitter

Barbra Streisand has unleashed a firestorm of outrage for saying Michael Jackson’s alleged molestation of boys “didn’t kill them,” and that Jackson’s “sexual needs were his sexual needs.”

My interview with Barbra Streisand has caused a bit of a kerfuffle. Less due to the dog-cloning, motorway meltdown and Brexit-ruined-me tales than her views on Michael Jackson... https://t.co/AbXFcnOYiY — Ed Potton (@ed_potton) March 23, 2019 Cancelled. — you already know (@thekgstyle) March 23, 2019

Streisand’s controversial statements appeared in an interview with the Times, where she was asked about the Leaving Neverland documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck detail allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson.

The singer and actor said she “absolutely” believes the two men, but when asked how she reconciles the man she knew with the man described in the documentary, she said, “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

“You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there,” she continued. “They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

Unsurprisingly, her comments ignited a tsunami of outrage and anger online, with many on Twitter accusing her of victim blaming and being ignorant about the effects of sexual abuse.

Barbara Streisand's take on survivors of child sexual abuse: "It didn't kill them"



Survivors of sexual abuse have higher rates of suicide, eating disorders, drug addiction, repeat victimization later in life, etc.



Child sexual abuse literally does kill people. https://t.co/k6lyjjyjNB — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) March 23, 2019 Barbra Streisand's comments on Michael Jackson's accusers are ... outrageous and perplexing to say the very least. pic.twitter.com/eFSTZUu4bz — Alexander W. McCall (@awmccall) March 22, 2019 And just like that, Barbara Streisand became a victim blaming paedophile sympathiser. https://t.co/QBUx4n9jT5 — StrathclydeMark (@StrathclydeMark) March 23, 2019

In the interview, Streisand went on to explain the “combination of feelings” she has, saying she felt bad for both the victims and Jackson, and blamed the parents for letting their children sleep with him.

Many Twitter users reacted with sheer bewilderment at her insensitivity to potential sexual abuse victims, and even her fans expressed disbelief that she would say such things. Others took a more light-hearted approach to the shocking statements.

