‘It didn’t kill them’: Barbra Streisand comments on Michael Jackson abuse claims appal Twitter
My interview with Barbra Streisand has caused a bit of a kerfuffle. Less due to the dog-cloning, motorway meltdown and Brexit-ruined-me tales than her views on Michael Jackson... https://t.co/AbXFcnOYiY— Ed Potton (@ed_potton) March 23, 2019
Cancelled.— you already know (@thekgstyle) March 23, 2019
Streisand’s controversial statements appeared in an interview with the Times, where she was asked about the Leaving Neverland documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck detail allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson.
The singer and actor said she “absolutely” believes the two men, but when asked how she reconciles the man she knew with the man described in the documentary, she said, “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”Also on rt.com ‘The Simpsons’ to pull Michael Jackson episode amid ‘Leaving Neverland’ doc backlash
“You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there,” she continued. “They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”
Unsurprisingly, her comments ignited a tsunami of outrage and anger online, with many on Twitter accusing her of victim blaming and being ignorant about the effects of sexual abuse.
Barbara Streisand's take on survivors of child sexual abuse: "It didn't kill them"— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) March 23, 2019
Survivors of sexual abuse have higher rates of suicide, eating disorders, drug addiction, repeat victimization later in life, etc.
Child sexual abuse literally does kill people. https://t.co/k6lyjjyjNB
Barbra Streisand's comments on Michael Jackson's accusers are ... outrageous and perplexing to say the very least. pic.twitter.com/eFSTZUu4bz— Alexander W. McCall (@awmccall) March 22, 2019
And just like that, Barbara Streisand became a victim blaming paedophile sympathiser. https://t.co/QBUx4n9jT5— StrathclydeMark (@StrathclydeMark) March 23, 2019
In the interview, Streisand went on to explain the “combination of feelings” she has, saying she felt bad for both the victims and Jackson, and blamed the parents for letting their children sleep with him.
Many Twitter users reacted with sheer bewilderment at her insensitivity to potential sexual abuse victims, and even her fans expressed disbelief that she would say such things. Others took a more light-hearted approach to the shocking statements.
Barbra Streisand, in a bold move, went right past the "deny and slander the victims" phase and straight to the "yeah, he did it, but is pedophilia really that bad" end state.— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) March 23, 2019
Barbara Streisand just “hold my beer’d” the whole Mueller Report.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 23, 2019
barbara streisand had an enormous private upscale mall built in the basement of her house so she could “go shopping” without having to be around normal people. shocked to learn she’s a weirdo— chair admirer (@KrangTNelson) March 23, 2019
Sees why Barbara Streisand is trending... pic.twitter.com/0xxnEE0D3p— Sonda (@cvdillard) March 23, 2019
Who had Barbara Streisand Defends Pedophilia in the 2019 pool https://t.co/xZgR6r8ZGk— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) March 23, 2019
thoughts and prayers to barbara streisand fans during this time https://t.co/5wbsHnrUiF— diane alston (@dianelyssa) March 23, 2019
I am really hoping for a clarification from Streisand to say this is wrong or she never said these things-this is very hard to believe.— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 23, 2019
