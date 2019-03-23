HomeUSA News

Fox show guest mangles Venezuelan history, claims Chavez was president in 1980s (VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Mar, 2019 14:08 Edited time: 23 Mar, 2019 14:15
A portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez. © Reuters / Marco Bello
A guest who appeared on right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren’s Fox News show appears to be very confused about Venezuela’s history, chiefly the years of Hugo Chavez’s term, despite it apparently directly affecting her own family.

Vanessa Rivera, a member of the ‘Network of Enlightened Women’, was part of a three-person panel of “conservative” contributors on the show to share their “inspirational stories of trials and triumphs on America’s college campuses.”

Part of Rivera’s rags-to-riches story appeared to begin with her mother fleeing a "socialist-ruined Venezuela". However, she proceeded to either confuse her family’s timeline, expose her lack of knowledge about the country’s history – or both.

“My mother left Venezuela in the 80s because under Hugo Chavez the “president” not dictator of the country, socialism was rampant and it was running the country,” said Rivera in a questionable summary of Venezuelan history.

Chavez actually didn’t become president of Venezuela until 1999, staying in power until his death in 2013. The gaffe was picked up on by several viewers who took to Twitter to point out the mistake.

