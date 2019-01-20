HomeUSA News

Sheep, Moron! Cardi B and Tomi Lahren in Twitter spat over government shutdown

Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 18:08
Rapper Cardi B and right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren brought Democratic and Republican arguments to a dramatic Twitter squabble with both sides delivering blows about the government shutdown, the wall & taxes.

The Sunday battle originated from earlier comments when Lahren slated Cardi B who shared her ‘this sh*t is crazy’ explanation of the shutdown  criticizing President Donald Trump and his demands for the border wall. Lahren said the rapper was “the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats.”

Cardi B responded to Lahren’s latest comments on Sunday, telling her, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

“I’m sure you would,” Lahren tweeted, “Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall."

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, then accused Lahren on being so “blinded with racism” that she was unable to see the damage Trump is doing and labeled her a “sheep.”

Both women responded to each other’s comments by retweeting them and adding a comment, rather than replying directly, meaning all of their followers can see their comebacks. Both sets of fans are weighing in with their own shade.  

Cardi B even responded to someone from the Lahren camp, who asked whether she was going to pay for their insurance, presumably in reference to health insurance

“Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance,” Cardi B said, prompting Lahren to jump in again with a tweet reminding the rapper that it is Democrats who like high taxes.

