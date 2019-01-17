‘This sh*t is crazy’: Rapper Cardi B explains US government shutdown

Rapper and TV personality Cardi B ventured into the debate over US government shutdown with an expletive-laden tirade against President Donald Trump that made even some Democrats flinch.

With the government partially shut down for almost a month, and with neither Trump nor Congressional Democrats willing to back down over the president’s plans to build a border wall, Cardi B spoke out on Wednesday, offering her trademark sage and measured take on Instagram.

"You promised these f***ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible," she said, addressing Trump. “But they voted for you and you promised them this sh*t so now you have to do it.”

“This sh*t is crazy,” she continued. “Like, our country is a hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall. And we really need to take this serious,” she continued.

The rapper then addressed former President Barack Obama’s own shutdown – which lasted for 17 days in 2013, when opposition Republicans tried to block the implementation of Obamacare.

“Now, I don’t want to hear y’all motherf**kers talking about oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days. Yeah, b*tch, for health care,” she said. “So your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b*tches could go check your p*ssy in the gynaecologist with no motherf**king problem.”

“ANYWAYS TWERK VIDEO OUT NOW,” read the caption underneath the video, which might be peak 2019 but unlikely to be mistaken for Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address by future historians.

The video caught the attention of Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), who pondered whether to retweet it.

Omg, I had the same argument with myself 30 minutes ago! — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 17, 2019

“Guys, I’m still holding my breath,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) interjected, “Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not?”

Guys, I’m still holding my breath. Are you gonna RT Cardi B or not? — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 17, 2019

“We decided not to do it,” Schatz replied. “Wouldn’t be senatorial.”

We decided not to do it. Wouldn’t be senatorial. https://t.co/oR6XBlGu2F — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 17, 2019

Despite the involvement of Cardi B, there appears to be no end in sight to the current shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) have flat-out rejected to negotiate about the $5.7 billion Trump has requested for a border wall, and the president has refused to reopen the government without striking some kind of deal.

In the latest political swipe, Pelosi has demanded that Trump postpone his State of the Union address until after the government reopens, threatening to use her power of invitation to deplatform the president. Trump retaliated by canceling Pelosi’s trip to Europe, Egypt and Afghanistan.

