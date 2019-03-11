Trump says his ‘Tim Apple’ gaffe was just more fake news
“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”
Trump called the Apple CEO “Tim Apple” at a press conference last Wednesday. During the conference, Cook sat behind a paper name tag that clearly read ‘Tim Cook.’
Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9— Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019
The press and Twitter mocked Trump for his apparent slip-up, and Cook joined in, changing his Twitter username to his first name followed by an apple emoji.
The ‘gaffe’ wasn’t the first time Trump has called a CEO by their company name. The president introduced defense company Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as “Marillyn Lockheed” at a conference last year.Also on rt.com Mistaken identities: Tim ‘Apple’ Cook is latest in Trump’s long list of mangled names
