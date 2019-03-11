HomeUSA News

Trump says his ‘Tim Apple’ gaffe was just more fake news

Published time: 11 Mar, 2019 15:33
Get short URL
Trump says his ‘Tim Apple’ gaffe was just more fake news
President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook © Reuters / Leah Millis
President Trump sought to set the record straight on his latest gaffe, where he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.” According to the president, he was just trying to “save time and words.”

“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”

Trump called the Apple CEO “Tim Apple” at a press conference last Wednesday. During the conference, Cook sat behind a paper name tag that clearly read ‘Tim Cook.’

The press and Twitter mocked Trump for his apparent slip-up, and Cook joined in, changing his Twitter username to his first name followed by an apple emoji.

The ‘gaffe’ wasn’t the first time Trump has called a CEO by their company name. The president introduced defense company Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as “Marillyn Lockheed” at a conference last year.

Also on rt.com Mistaken identities: Tim ‘Apple’ Cook is latest in Trump’s long list of mangled names

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies