Trump says his ‘Tim Apple’ gaffe was just more fake news

President Trump sought to set the record straight on his latest gaffe, where he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.” According to the president, he was just trying to “save time and words.”

“At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”

At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Trump called the Apple CEO “Tim Apple” at a press conference last Wednesday. During the conference, Cook sat behind a paper name tag that clearly read ‘Tim Cook.’

Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9 — Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019

The press and Twitter mocked Trump for his apparent slip-up, and Cook joined in, changing his Twitter username to his first name followed by an apple emoji.

The ‘gaffe’ wasn’t the first time Trump has called a CEO by their company name. The president introduced defense company Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as “Marillyn Lockheed” at a conference last year.

