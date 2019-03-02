‘He took a punch for all of us’: Trump invites Berkeley attack victim on stage as suspect arrested

President Donald Trump shared the stage with a conservative activist assaulted on the Berkeley University campus, hours after police found and arrested the attacker. Trump urged the victim to punish his attacker with lawsuits.

Hayden Williams is an activist with The Leadership Institute, a conservative group. Williams was passing out flyers at the University of California-Berkeley campus last month when he was set upon by an enraged passerby. The attacker grappled with Williams, punching him several times in the face and calling him “b**ch,” “f**ker,” and “c**t.”

*Language Warning*

Berkeley Police Department (UCPD) has identified a suspect in the Campus attack. Tuesday Hayden Williams was at Sproul Plaza recruiting students to join Conservative Group "Turning Point USA"

Witnesses with information call (510) 642-0472 pic.twitter.com/7fvibm1ZaE — Rob Malcolm (@RobKTVU2) February 22, 2019

Speaking at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, President Trump invited Williams on stage, saying the young activist “took a punch for all of us,” and will “be a very wealthy young man” after suing Greenberg and the university.

Trump praises Williams’ toughness pic.twitter.com/HTqWarZ2Vn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 2, 2019

Trump then promised to issue an executive order requiring colleges and universities to protect free speech on campus in order to continue receiving federal funding.

“We reject oppressive speech codes, censorship, political correctness and every other attempt by the hard left to stop people from challenging ridiculous and dangerous ideas,” he said. “Instead we believe in free speech, including online and including on campus.”

Conservative activists, including the president’s son Donald Jr., spread the video of the assault online in an effort to find the culprit. University police then arrested 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg on Friday, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to cause great bodily injury.

