HomeUSA News

‘He took a punch for all of us’: Trump invites Berkeley attack victim on stage as suspect arrested

Published time: 2 Mar, 2019 21:08
Get short URL
‘He took a punch for all of us’: Trump invites Berkeley attack victim on stage as suspect arrested
President Trump shares the stage with Hayden Williams at CPAC 2019 © Reuters / Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump shared the stage with a conservative activist assaulted on the Berkeley University campus, hours after police found and arrested the attacker. Trump urged the victim to punish his attacker with lawsuits.

Hayden Williams is an activist with The Leadership Institute, a conservative group. Williams was passing out flyers at the University of California-Berkeley campus last month when he was set upon by an enraged passerby. The attacker grappled with Williams, punching him several times in the face and calling him “b**ch,” “f**ker,” and “c**t.”

Speaking at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, President Trump invited Williams on stage, saying the young activist “took a punch for all of us,” and will “be a very wealthy young man” after suing Greenberg and the university.

READ MORE: ‘Raving’ Democrats, ‘sick’ CNN and deep state ‘bulls**t’: Trump channels old campaign energy at CPAC

Trump then promised to issue an executive order requiring colleges and universities to protect free speech on campus in order to continue receiving federal funding.

“We reject oppressive speech codes, censorship, political correctness and every other attempt by the hard left to stop people from challenging ridiculous and dangerous ideas,” he said. “Instead we believe in free speech, including online and including on campus.”

READ MORE: WaPo issues correction to Covington kids story – 6 weeks & 1 lawsuit later

Conservative activists, including the president’s son Donald Jr., spread the video of the assault online in an effort to find the culprit. University police then arrested 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg on Friday, charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to cause great bodily injury.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies