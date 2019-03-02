HomeUSA News

WaPo issues correction to Covington kids story – 6 weeks & 1 lawsuit later

Published time: 2 Mar, 2019 00:43 Edited time: 2 Mar, 2019 00:45
Get short URL
WaPo issues correction to Covington kids story – 6 weeks & 1 lawsuit later
©  Reuters / Madalyn McGarvey
The Washington Post has corrected its erroneous coverage of the confrontation between the boys from Covington Catholic and the activist Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial, two months after publishing the misleading story.

Admitting "subsequent reporting, a student's statement and additional video" either contradicted or didn't support the initial story, the belated editors' note acknowledges the Covington boys did not taunt, provoke, or stand in the way of Phillips - and removes a tweet quoting Phillips' claim that they did exactly that in which the paper falsely refers to the Native American protester as a Vietnam veteran.

The Post's correction follows a $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by Nick Sandmann, the 16-year-old protagonist of the viral video that inspired the original story. Like most other mainstream media outlets, the Post framed Sandmann and his classmates as instigators and Phillips as a victim, focusing on the boys' "white privilege" and apparent political affiliation without attempting to fact-check the content of the video or contact the people involved. Sandmann, his classmates, and their families were doxxed and received death threats as the story spread across social media.

Also on rt.com Washington Post slapped with $250mn defamation suit by Covington student

After the full-length video of the confrontation was widely circulated, exonerating Sandmann and his classmates, a few of the celebrities and media figures who had demanded the boys' heads on Twitter apologized. Most didn't, and Sandmann's lawyer Lin Wood said the lawsuit against the Post is "only the beginning," reportedly sending warning letters to the New York Times, CNN, the Guardian, NPR, and such boldface names as Kathy Griffin, Bill Maher, Elizabeth Warren, and Joy Reid advising them not to destroy any "evidence" relating to the case.

The Post's apparent discomfort pleased many on Twitter.

Though some thought it wasn't enough.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies