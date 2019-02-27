Water gushes into California ‘Glory Hole’ after weeks of rain (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
The massive hole in Lake Berryessa was dry just a week ago but is now sending water gushing into a pipe which ultimately flows out 200 feet away in Putah Creek.
The last time the spillway was active was in February 2017, and it had remained dry for a decade before that thanks to California’s protracted drought.
The lake’s surface elevation reached just over the 440 feet required to activate the spillway at roughly 10am local time on Tuesday. The highest elevation on record was 446.7 feet.
Some locals have been keenly monitoring the spot to catch the first moment of overspill.
