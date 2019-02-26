WATCH: Teen smashes right through gym ceiling during wrestling match

A high school wrestling match took a strange turn when a teenager crashed right through the gym roof above. The boy required six hours of surgery after his shocking 40-foot plunge, which was caught on camera.

The crazy scene unfolded during a wrestling tournament at Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida on Friday.

READ MORE: Future Khabib? UFC champ's father posts clip of Dagestani youngster wrestling with a bear (VIDEO)

Sharyn Gonzalez was filming her son compete in one of the district matches when 19-year-old Chad Shanks fell through the ceiling and landed on a wrestling mat.

“We just started hearing some cracking sounds,” Gonzalez told News4Jax. “A couple people thought it sounded a little like gunshots. I didn't think that, but all of a sudden you just see this boy fall from the ceiling through the skylight.”

SHOCKING-- This wrestling match at Buchholz High School turned to panic when a teenager fell from the roof! Officials say he, and a group friends were trespassing into the school. What do you think? #Florida#Gainesville#Newspic.twitter.com/rIB2v9V5g4 — Gabby Arzola (@GabrielleArzola) February 25, 2019

A group of teenagers were on the roof of the school and one of them threw a phone near the skylight, Alachua County Sheriff's Office said. Shanks was trying to get to the phone when he “stepped into a skylight and crashed about 40 feet (12 meters) down onto the gym floor below,” explained Lt. Brett Rhodenizer of the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, WCJB reports.

READ MORE: US high school accused of body-shaming after ‘Big Boobie’ & ‘Big Booty’ awards given to cheerleaders

Shanks suffered fractures to his back and had to have a six hour operation, his friends told News4Jax.

Six of the teens have been charged with second-degree misdemeanor trespassing on school grounds, and Shanks will be charged too. They were reportedly filming a music video on the roof of the gym when the teen fell.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!