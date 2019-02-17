ISIS-supporting group threatens US attacks with chilling photoshop of LA explosion

An Islamic State-supporting group shared a chilling photoshopped image to social media on Friday which appears to threaten a terrorist attack on a skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles.

In the foreground of the photoshopped picture, a camo-clad masked figure appears to be holding a furled Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) flag in one hand, while the explosion emanates from a high-rise behind them. They also appear to be wearing something akin to a suicide attack vest.

Also on rt.com Trump tells Europe to 'take back' 800 ISIS fighters or US 'will be forced to release them'

The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks the social media and online activities of extremist groups, says that the image was shared to threaten attacks in the US “and the west.”

The LAPD tweeted that although it takes the social media post seriously, “at this point we have not been able to find any credible threat against buildings in our city.” The police force urged city residents to “heighten their awareness” and report any suspicious activity to an anti-terrorism hotline.

Nevertheless, we are taking this very seriously and are working with our federal partners to coordinate any information that will lead to the source of the post. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 16, 2019

The key building depicted in the doctored image appears to be the Aon Building, a striking 62-story fixture in downtown LA. In a statement to Fox 11, Aon said that its security team “has confirmed with the Department of Homeland Security that this is a non-credible threat.”

Also on rt.com Pregnant ISIS recruit pleads with UK to ‘bring me home,’ but minister warns of prosecution

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!