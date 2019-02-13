Epic buzzkill: Stoners trip over TIGER after entering abandoned house to smoke (PHOTOS)

A posse of potheads had the surprise of their lives when they stumbled onto a real live tiger after sneaking into a (seemingly) abandoned house in Houston to smoke.

The Texas tokers called 311 after they found the tiger, which was reportedly kept in a somewhat flimsy cage “secured with a nylon strap and a screwdriver,” according to Houston Police officers who responded to the call, local station KHOU reported. “He could have gone on a rampage in the city... anything could have happened!”

Happy update: An animal sanctuary in Texas has agreed to take Tyson the tiger! Tyson will be transported tomorrow morning. Location is undisclosed while the investigation continues. 🐅 #khou11pic.twitter.com/VqhA5T5w1v — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 12, 2019

Rescue crews arrived and tranquilized the beast, whom they named ‘Tyson’ after a character in The Hangover, before taking him to the local BARC Animal Shelter. Tyson was reportedly well-fed and in good condition – compounding the mystery of what exactly happened to his owner.

The investigation into who owns Tyson is ongoing. It’s legal to own a tiger in Texas with a wild game permit, but not legal to keep it in Houston. Happily, an animal sanctuary agreed to take Tyson on a permanent basis, welcoming him to his new home on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com Just another day in Russia: Massive Siberian tiger seen casually strolling along highway (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!