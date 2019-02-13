HomeUSA News

Epic buzzkill: Stoners trip over TIGER after entering abandoned house to smoke (PHOTOS)

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019
A posse of potheads had the surprise of their lives when they stumbled onto a real live tiger after sneaking into a (seemingly) abandoned house in Houston to smoke.

The Texas tokers called 311 after they found the tiger, which was reportedly kept in a somewhat flimsy cage “secured with a nylon strap and a screwdriver,” according to Houston Police officers who responded to the call, local station KHOU reported. “He could have gone on a rampage in the city... anything could have happened!

Rescue crews arrived and tranquilized the beast, whom they named ‘Tyson’ after a character in The Hangover, before taking him to the local BARC Animal Shelter. Tyson was reportedly well-fed and in good condition – compounding the mystery of what exactly happened to his owner.

The investigation into who owns Tyson is ongoing. It’s legal to own a tiger in Texas with a wild game permit, but not legal to keep it in Houston. Happily, an animal sanctuary agreed to take Tyson on a permanent basis, welcoming him to his new home on Tuesday.

