#ExposeChristianSchools: Twitter erupts over Pence’s defense of Christian schools

Published time: 19 Jan, 2019 14:24
The US vice president has come under fire for defending his wife’s teaching appointment to an anti-LGBTQ Christian school. Mike Pence said attacks on Christian schools need to stop, sparking a huge debate on Twitter.

Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia requires staff to affirm their Christian faith and pledge not to engage in homosexual activity or promote transgender identity. According to the school’s website, employees “must be committed followers of Christ who teach and lead from a biblically integrated perspective.”

Karen Pence, who previously taught at the school, recently started a part-time post there teaching art. Following a public backlash over her employment, her husband responded by tweeting that “criticism of Christian education… must stop.”

Twitter users were quick to reply with anecdotes of their own experiences of gender segregation and allegations of abuse at the Christian schools they attended growing up.

Some pointed out that their criticism of Pence’s comments is due to the school’s exclusionary and discriminatory attitude towards homosexuality rather than a hatred of Christianity.

Meanwhile, others defended Christian schools, commending them for their openness on following religious teaching, and saying that their teachers’ emphasis on love encouraged their compassion.

Some social users suggested that true freedom of expression means schools should be allowed to adhere to their religious beliefs.

