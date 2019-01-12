Megyn Kelly officially leaves NBC with reported $30 million payout

Megyn Kelly and NBC have officially parted ways, three months after she stopped appearing on the network after making a widely criticized comment about blackface. The TV host reportedly received $30 million as part of her exit.

In a statement released by NBC on Saturday, the network said that it had resolved its differences with Kelly and that she was no longer an employee.

Read more

In a statement released by NBC on Saturday, the network said that it had resolved its differences with Kelly and that she was no longer an employee.

The former Fox News star was approximately halfway through a 3-year contract with NBC valued at $69 million and she apparently won’t leave with nothing. Reports suggest Kelly will get a payout of up to $30 million from the network, on the condition that she honors a nondisparagement clause which limits what she can say about her time at NBC and her interactions with NBC executives.

While she won’t be allowed to sling mud at NBC, reports also claim that Kelly is not believed to be subject to any agreement that would prevent her from seeking work at another network.

When approached by celebrity photographers earlier this week, Kelly said that “you will definitely see me back on [television],” CNN reported.

In October, Kelly caused mass pandemonium after commenting on her morning talk show program that dressing up in blackface was no big deal when she was growing up – “as long as you were dressing like a character.”

“You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she added.

Kelly apologized for the comment in a letter to NBC staff, and later made an on-air apology. Her regret over the comment, however, was apparently not enough to sway NBC executives. The network announced on October 26 that Kelly’s hour-long segment on the “Today” show – which was already troubled by mediocre ratings – would not return after her controversial “blackface” remarks.

Also on rt.com ‘Blackface’ backlash: NBC’s Megyn Kelly is no match for ruthless liberal outrage

While it’s not clear what’s next for the polarizing television personality, the Kremlin spokesperson suggested back in October that Russian media could be interested in recruiting Kelly. Yet, he acknowledged that it would be hard to match her $23-million-year (or 1.5 billion rubles) salary.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!