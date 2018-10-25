Megyn Kelly out? PC debate on blackface costume reportedly costs top anchor her job

Reports that Megyn Kelly is parting ways with NBC after a ‘blackface’ Halloween costume remark have sent Twitter into convulsions. She has apparently fired her talent agent and lawyered up for the forthcoming contract battle.

The news host did not appear on her morning show, ‘Megyn Kelly Today,’ on Thursday, and multiple outlets have reported that Kelly is currently negotiating an exit from NBC, citing sources familiar with the matter. She has already parted ways with her talent agency, CAA, and hired a glitzy Hollywood litigator for what could become a long, contentious negotiation over her exit. Kelly, 47, inked a three-year $69-million contract with NBC in January 2017.

The plot thickens: Top Hollywood litigator Bryan Freedman just told me he’s been hired by Megyn Kelly. This could get ugly. https://t.co/4xmVL9y7uq — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) October 25, 2018

Kelly found herself in the crosshairs of social media users and other important people after commenting on her program on Tuesday that dressing up in blackface was no big deal when she was growing up – “as long as you were dressing like a character.”

“You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” she added.

Kelly apologized for the comment in a letter to NBC staff, and later made an on-air apology on Wednesday at the start of her program.

"I want to begin with two words, I'm sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too." Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

Apparently the apologies weren’t enough, however, especially for liberal-leaning Twitter, which hated her anyway.

I’m 100% here for #megynkelly losing her job - she’s an unrepentant racist. Here’s the thing tho, SHE’S ALWAYS BEEN ONE. — LeslieMac 🖤 (@LeslieMac) October 25, 2018

Nobody could have predicted Megyn Kelly would be a disaster for NBC. Except everyone who knew just what a horrible person Kelly is (thousands of us). — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 25, 2018

But some were more sensitive with their comments.

“Not to kick someone while they’re down, but @megynkelly’s post-Fox career is a DUMPSTER FIRE. Just a disaster,” wrote Fox News commentator Harlan Z. Hill.





Not to kick someone while they’re down, but ⁦@megynkelly⁩’s post-Fox career is a DUMPSTER FIRE. Just a disaster. https://t.co/GdmXIRf02b — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) October 25, 2018

Megyn Kelly is a true bag of shit but anyone who pays her $23 mil a year is much much bigger bag of shit — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) October 25, 2018

Not everyone was convinced that Kelly had to go, however.

“Megyn Kelly didn’t do her show IN ‘blackface,’ & she didn’t even say that people should do so for Halloween. She only, inartfully, asked a fairly legitimate question #MobRule,” John Ziegler, a columnist for Mediaite, noted.

To review, Megyn Kelly didn’t do her show IN “blackface,” & she didn’t even say that people should do so for Halloween. She only, inartfully, asked a fairly legitimate question #MobRule



Megyn Kelly parts ways with agency after 'blackface' comments: report https://t.co/67ZNmhlAEo — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 25, 2018

While the schadenfreude over her forced exit may be fun and even cathartic, Kelly is likely to leave NBC with many, many millions in her pocket – simply for talking on television. So who really has the last blackface-but-only-if-it’s-a-costume laugh?

