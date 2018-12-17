‘Paris is burning’: Trump hails US economy while ‘outside world blowing up’

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to praise the American economy while simultaneously slamming France, China, and the Federal Reserve – but Twitterati responded that he has little to be victorious about.

“It is incredible that with a very strong dollar and virtually no inflation, the outside world blowing up around us, Paris is burning and China way down, the Fed is even considering yet another interest rate hike. Take the Victory!” Trump wrote on Monday.

But as Trump hails America at the expense of Paris and Beijing, the internet is reminding us that perhaps the US president shouldn't be so happy that Paris – a US ally – is “burning.”

Paris is burning? That sounds an awful lot like gloating sir. This is highly disrespectful. — Theo Smith (@Theosochill) December 17, 2018

Make America great again at everyone else's expense huh Donny? Interesting vision! — Screwge (@Moe73471154) December 17, 2018

Paris is burning - take the victory - can you be any more repulsive, vile, divisive and evil? — Bristol News #FBPE (@RealBristolNews) December 17, 2018

The tweet was targeting the Federal Reserve that is expected to raise interest rates again as it was steadily doing as the economy was growing. Zero interest rates were introduced during the recession. Trump has been critical of the Fed’s plans to increase the rates saying it would damage the economy.

Unprecedented that my @POTUS is openly pressuring the independent Federal Reserve for purely personal political reasons. The Fed is independent for a reason but @realDonaldTrump clearly does not respect Democratic institutions. #GoodforAmerica ?

Do voters care? https://t.co/ARZl8fFcuP — John Ferrugia (@johnferrugia) December 17, 2018

Marvelous Monday @realDonaldTrump.



Your #BullyTactics will not prevail against the Federal Reserve.



They KNOW the signs of inflation, recession, etc.



It's more important for the Fed. Res. to guard against potentially looming econ issues rather than succumb to your threats. — Karen G. Ewing (@rhemagirl3) December 17, 2018

Others pointed out the investigations surrounding Trump, implying he has his own worries to consider.

Don't worry. Indictments are coming. It will all be over soon. — Mike Brown (@MikeBro31002318) December 17, 2018

The world you live in, is getting pretty close to imploding, in a fiery shitstorm. Good luck with that when it happens. — Jon Lucas (@jonnyslucas) December 17, 2018

I am saving my Victory for your impeachment. — TJChihuahua🍄🌊 (@TeresaJ78424517) December 17, 2018

The Monday tweet isn't the first time that Trump has recently taken aim at France. Earlier this month, he took to Twitter to say that the Paris Climate Agreement – which the US pulled out of – isn't working well for France, referencing the Yellow Vest protests which have taken over the capital and other French cities in recent weeks.

Also on rt.com Former Fed chair warns of ‘gigantic holes in the system’ & new financial meltdown risk

He ended his tweet by stating that some of the French protesters were chanting: “We Want Trump!” However, that comment actually appeared to be based on a demonstration which took place in England – not France.

France's foreign minister spoke out following that tweet, telling Trump to “leave our nation be” and reminded him that Paris doesn't mettle in American politics.

