‘Leave our nation be’: French FM fires back at Trump’s tweet on Yellow Vest rallies

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has fired back at Donald Trump after the US leader blamed the Paris climate change agreement for sparking major anti-fuel protests.

“I am telling Donald Trump and the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] also told him: we do not take part in the American debates, leave our nation be,” Le Drian said, as cited by AFP.

The foreign minister reacted to Trump’s recent tweet in which he blamed the climate change deal for essentially causing the Yellow Vest unrest, which has been going on for weeks now.

“The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France,” President Trump tweeted.

The Yellow Vest movement – named after high-visibility clothing that drivers keep in their vehicles – has been gripping France for four consecutive weeks. This Saturday broke the record after over 1,700 people were detained and over 260 injured. The latest unrest, according to the country’s economy minister, was “a disaster” for France’s trade and economy and a true “crisis of the nation.”

As the world has been closely following the tense situation, so apparently has Donald Trump. Earlier this week he used the issue to hail his move to quit the Paris climate accord, saying he was “glad” that French President Emmanuel Macron and the Yellow Vests agreed it was doomed.

On another occasion he even hijacked the French protests for a rant about how “badly” the European Union treats the US. He went on to toot his own horn for falling oil prices. “Thank you, President T,” he tweeted.

