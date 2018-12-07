Trump nominates ex-TV host Nauert with limited political experience to be next UN envoy

US President Donald Trump says he is nominating State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to be US ambassador to the United Nations, filling the spot left vacant by Nikki Haley.

Nauert, 48, is a former Fox News Channel correspondent and anchor. She became the State Department spokeswoman in April 2017, and was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs earlier this year.

Haley announced in October that she would be resigning as ambassador to the UN at the end of the year, calling the post the "honor of a lifetime." Trump said she had informed him ahead of time that she wanted to "take a little time off."

Haley's surprise resignation sparked rumors of a possible 2020 presidential bid. However, the former South Carolina governor told Trump in her resignation letter that she would “surely not be a candidate for any office in 2020” and would be supporting the president's re-election bid.

Trump's pick doesn't come as a surprise, as the US president said in November that Nauert was being seriously considered for the post.

