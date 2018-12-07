CNN office evacuated due to bomb threat – anchor
HomeUSA News

CNN office evacuated due to bomb threat – anchor

Get short URL
CNN office evacuated due to bomb threat – anchor
The CNN office in New York has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, anchor Don Lemon has tweeted. Police are on the scene, while the station runs recorded programming.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies