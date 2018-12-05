Huawei finance chief arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US over Iran sanctions – report

Canadian law enforcers have arrested a top executive at Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei, heeding a request from the US. She is reportedly sought by the US for breaking trade embargo with Iran.

The arrest of Wanzhou Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer and board deputy chair, has been confirmed by the Canadian authorities. The woman was apprehended on Saturday and is awaiting the bail hearing scheduled for Friday, Canada’s Department of Justice spokesman Ian McLeod told The Globe and Mail.

He refused to provide any details on the circumstances of the Chinese executive’s arrest, saying that she was “sought for extradition by the United States.”

Mcleod refused to elaborate on the charges that Meng might face in the US citing a publication ban, requested by Meng herself.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in April, that the US authorities have been probing the Chinese telecommunication giant at least since 2016 for allegedly circumventing the Iranian sanctions and supplying US-origin products to the Islamic Republic.

