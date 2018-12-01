Trump declares Alaska state of emergency after 7.0 quake damages roads & infrastructure (VIDEOS)

Thousands of people remain without power and it will take weeks to repair all infrastructure wrecked by a huge 7.0 quake, though President Donald Trump has allowed funds for federal agencies to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

The 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck just outside Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, on Friday, prompting Governor Bill Walker to deem it a disaster, after which the US president “declared that an emergency exists in the State of Alaska” and ordered the government to free up federal funding to battle “emergency conditions in the areas affected by an earthquake.”

To help the state deal with substantial damage, the president also authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate “all disaster relief efforts.”

daunting footage of a collapsed road exit in Anchorage, Alaska after today’s earthquake (via Dillon Vought) pic.twitter.com/22BLdX1uIr — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 30, 2018

Like this story? Share it with a friend!