Trump declares Alaska state of emergency after 7.0 quake damages roads & infrastructure (VIDEOS)
The 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck just outside Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, on Friday, prompting Governor Bill Walker to deem it a disaster, after which the US president “declared that an emergency exists in the State of Alaska” and ordered the government to free up federal funding to battle “emergency conditions in the areas affected by an earthquake.”
To help the state deal with substantial damage, the president also authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate “all disaster relief efforts.”
Road damaged after the M 7.2 earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska.#anchoragequake#Anchorage#alaska#earthquake@spannpic.twitter.com/sOuwBx4VnF— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 30, 2018
Pipes broken pic.twitter.com/a60pf39JyH— Chase (@Chase_AK) November 30, 2018
daunting footage of a collapsed road exit in Anchorage, Alaska after today’s earthquake (via Dillon Vought) pic.twitter.com/22BLdX1uIr— J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 30, 2018
Like this story? Share it with a friend!