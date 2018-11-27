Trump says he used to ‘look like Elvis’

During a Monday night rally in Tupelo, Mississippi – Elvis’ birthplace – President Donald Trump drew cheers and jeers by comparing himself to the beloved rocker. He was in Tupelo campaigning for Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“Other than the blonde hair when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis… Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

Pres. Trump, in Tupelo, MS, the birthplace of Elvis Presley: "Other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis...I always considered that a great compliment." https://t.co/NkJuIoh4fPpic.twitter.com/uBAzhWwA9G — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

The audience played along, but Twitter was not pleased.

Trump claims he looked like Elvis growing up and that is true except he was fat, ginger and side stepped his military obligations. Other than that identical twins. #disillusion2018pic.twitter.com/W6r7YTF4rt — OneAWeek (@OneAWeekYall) November 26, 2018

#MondayMotivation#TrumpIsAMoron



At his low-attendance rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, Donald Trump said that people thought he looked like Elvis when he was younger



This is obviously yet another of his narcissistic lies, but he actually does resemble 1970's Elvis a little bit pic.twitter.com/amzgOcoHIh — Donald Trump Toupee (@TrumpeeToupee) November 26, 2018

The president is a bona fide Elvis fan, having chosen him to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a White House ceremony earlier this month in which he also honored Miriam Adelson, the wife of Republican mega-donor (and Trump campaign benefactor) Sheldon Adelson.

At least Trump knew what he was getting into when he compared himself to Tupelo’s hometown hero, telling the audience, “You’ll say I’m very conceited.”

Hyde-Smith is polling 54 percent heading into Tuesday’s runoff election, in which she faces Democrat Mike Espy. Neither candidate won 50 percent of the vote on election day. Hyde-Smith has held the seat on an interim basis since April, when Republican Senator Thad Cochran stepped down for health reasons, but she has come under fire recently for comments regarding being “front row” to a “public hanging” and making voting “a little more difficult” for university students.

