Stop being ‘Saudi Arabia’s b*tch,’ Tulsi Gabbard tells Trump, critics pounce

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has mocked US President Donald Trump’s commitment to remaining allied with Riyadh in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death, calling the president “Saudi Arabia’s b*tch.”

The anti-interventionist congresswoman tweeted the scathing insult following an earlier statement from Trump, in which he said that the United States would stand by its Saudi allies despite conclusions from the CIA that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi's killing in October.

Trump admitted that it “could very well” be that the crown prince knew of plans to murder Khashoggi, but unashamedly cited weapons contracts with arms manufactures Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as a reason not to disturb the long-standing alliance between the two countries.

Hey @realdonaldtrump: being Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not “America First.” — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) November 21, 2018

On Wednesday, Gabbard tweeted that “being Saudi Arabia’s b*tch” is not the kind of “America First” foreign policy that Trump promised during his presidential campaign.

Gabbard, who is an Iraq War veteran herself, opposes the knee-jerk use of the US military in foreign conflicts. She clashed with former president Barack Obama on his Syria policy, suggesting that the US and its allies were pushing for regime change in the country but ignoring the potential consequences. She has also spoken out against the US arming anti-government fighters in Syria, many of whom turned out to be jihadist extremists.

Gabbard also visited Syria herself on a private fact-finding mission, during which she met Syrian President Bashar Assad without informing top Democrats. After the trip, she was roundly denounced by members of both parties as an “Assad apologist” for daring to break bipartisan ranks on interventionist US foreign policy.

That exact same line criticism was on display on Wednesday as well, as pundits and politicians – even those routinely critical of Trump – lit into Gabbard over her tweet.

Big words coming from a woman who pals around with Bashar al-Assad as he chemically gasses women and children... https://t.co/ZJ8qxu2U7s — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 21, 2018

And how would you describe your fondness for Assad? Asking for the 500,000 Syrians he murdered... including the 50,000 children who gasped their last breath because of him. https://t.co/5Ezre1lWwO — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 21, 2018

Let's not forget this is the same Member of Congress who @washingtonpost described as "Assad's mouthpiece in Washington" .... perhaps she's not one to talk. https://t.co/Hr0hLGCQ0c — Latimer Ridley (@RidleyLatimer) November 21, 2018

tulsi gabbard has no standing to criticize trump for kowtowing to a middle eastern regime https://t.co/SUIgM2w7b9 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 21, 2018

It wasn’t all condemnations, however, as many in the anti-interventionist camp welcomed Gabbard’s straight-talking.

While the neocon grifters and liberal interventionists who have long enabled Saudi crimes hope for MBS to be replaced with a less impulsive ruler, @TulsiGabbard is saying what no other politician will 👇 https://t.co/8zMXwB71B1 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) November 21, 2018

I want Tulsi Gabbard and Rand Paul to start their own anti war party. I would join it. — Cassandra Fairbanks ❤️⏳ (@CassandraRules) November 21, 2018

Word around the campfire is that @TulsiGabbard will run for President in 2020, This may mean that the issue of America's role in the world will be seriously debated during the campaign. No other potential candidate opposes interventionist wars the way she does in this video, https://t.co/LhE76gosct — Stephen Kinzer (@stephenkinzer) November 15, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!