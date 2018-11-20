Mortified man caught watching VR porn in front of kids at public library (VIDEO)

An unsuspecting man, who was unaware that his headphones weren’t connected to his VR headset, was filmed watching virtual-reality porn at a public library in front of giggling bystanders and shocked children.

The footage was filmed by Madison Alderman, a nanny who had taken seven- and nine-year-old children to a local library in Oviedo, Florida. The older child asked if the man was watching a girl being killed, Alderman claimed.

Okay so I took my 7 and 9 year old nannying girls to the library and this guy was watching porn in his virtual reality but didn’t know his headset wasn’t connected🤣. I connected the next part when the librarian confronted him pic.twitter.com/GVgeSIUFhH — ❁Madison ❁ (@madisonaldrman) November 15, 2018

The nanny said the unidentified man was sat in the children’s section of the library blaring porn and grabbing at the air, seemingly blissfully unaware that everyone around him knew what he was watching through the VR headset.

Eventually, an elderly librarian approached the man to let him know he was violating the library’s noise policy. Follow-up footage of the awkward encounter shows the panicked man dash from the library in horrifying embarrassment.

the librarian sanitized the table and everything after that..🤣🤣😂 — ❁Madison ❁ (@madisonaldrman) November 15, 2018

“The librarian sanitized the entire table and chairs after he left,” wrote Alderman.

The cringeworthy footage resembles the equally humiliating footage of a college professor accidentally showing his students porn on his person laptop during a lecture in Taipei.

