Bad teacher? Professor accidentally plays porn for students in cringe-worthy VIDEO

In a humiliating moment that there may be no coming back from, a teacher in Taipei accidentally treated his students to some unexpected porn during a lecture and appeared unable to turn it off.

The excruciating video footage shows just how long the video played on the projector as students watched in delight, loudly cheering and likely teasing the professor.

The video ends as the professor sprints across to his laptop to pull the plug on the fun. It’s surely a lesson none of his students will ever forget.

Weirdly, the same thing happened to a psychology professor in Toronto last month. His students were shocked to see hardcore porn playing in their first-morning lecture, and the professor was equally mortified.

