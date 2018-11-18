Live police bust overshadowed by porn blaring on TV (VIDEO)

Things turned very blue for a US police force when their cops were filmed on live television carrying out a crime bust as a porn movie blared inside the suspect’s home.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently had a chance to shine on national television when they featured on the hit fly-on-the wall documentary ‘Live PD.’ The show offers inside access to the some of the busiest police forces in the US.

READ MORE: Gunman lays waste to police cruiser as officer miraculously survives shootout (VIDEO)

However, the Ohio officers toeing the thin blue line perhaps had their work eclipsed by the soundtrack of a ‘blue’ adult movie, playing during their televised arrest. Footage of the live police swoop shows how officers were acting on an arrest warrant for Storm Wisener, a suspect in the burglary of an adult shop.

Livepd name a better combo then heroin and porn #livepdpic.twitter.com/ufecAWtUbe — ripesyrup (@ripesyrup) November 17, 2018

Upon locating Wisener at her home, police cuffed the suspect. However, the excitement for viewers didn’t finish there. Sounds of a sexual nature then started to blare from a television inside the property, much to the surprise of the arresting officers.

The rather blue soundtrack of a woman in ecstacy appeared to be coming from a porn movie playing in the background. While the incident went out live on national television, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office have seen the funny side.

“Sometimes you just have to laugh,” the police department said in a statement. “Job well done boys.”

Wisener was later charged with breaking and entering, as well as stealing $383 from an adult sex shop.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!