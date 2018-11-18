WWII-era fighter plane crashes in Texas during re-enactment show (PHOTOS)

A vintage fighter plane that saw action during WWII and the Korean War crashed into a parking lot during a re-enactment show in Texas. Two people died in the incident.

The P-51 Mustang went down on Saturday in Fredericksburg, Texas, during the WWII Pacific Combat Program event organized by the National Museum of the Pacific War. The museum later confirmed on Twitter that both passengers on the plane, one of which was a military veteran, had been killed.

Correction. Of the two victims, only one was a veteran. — Pacific War Museum (@PacWarMuseum) November 18, 2018

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the vintage airplane was completely destroyed and several automobiles were also damaged. The names of the victims have been withheld, and it is also unclear what may have caused the crash.

The @NTSB is investigating a plane crash in #Fredericksburg, #Texas. The @PacWarMuseum was having their November WWII Pacific Combat Program show at the time of the plane crash. Two #veterans were onboard the vintage airplane. Photos: Glenn Kropat https://t.co/oCoFuGgINjpic.twitter.com/4J9FjrJnXl — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) November 18, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB) will lead an investigation into the fatal incident. Texas state authorities have also sent forensic teams to the scene.

NTSB investigating crash Saturday of a North American P-51D in Fredericksburg, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 17, 2018

The P-51 Mustang was first built by North American Aviation in 1940 and was flown by the US Air Force in World War II and during the Korean War. As many as 15,000 fighters were assembled during and after WWII, and they remained in service with some militaries until the early 1980s.

The crash happened just days after a T-38 Talon supersonic training plane crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas, leaving one pilot dead and another injured. The T-38 crash was the fifth accident involving the same aircraft model in the last 12 months.

