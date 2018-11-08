Police identify California bar mass shooting suspect as former marine Ian David Long

The gunman who shot up and killed 12 people in a California bar popular for live country music and packed with college students has been identified by police as Ian David Long.

The 28-year old suspect entered the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night before opening fire with a legally purchased Glock 21 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun - a popular model model in California - and throwing smoke bombs.

He was previously described as being white and being heavily tattooed.

Twelve victims died, including a sheriff’s deputy who was among the first to respond to the shooting. Long was also found dead at the scene, with preliminary investigations indicating that he took his own life before SWAT team members stormed the building.

The bar is a popular hot spot for college students, with many attending the weekly college country music night hosted at the venue.

Little other information is known about Long, with police currently waiting on a search warrant in order to search his house, where he is said to live with his mother.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean confirmed that Long was a veteran and that he had served with the United States Marine Corps.

Sheriff Dean added that while Long's firearm was legally purchased in Ventura County, Long used an illegal extended magazine clip in order to carry more ammunition. The exact number of ammunition used in the attack is still being investigated.

Long has had several run-ins with law enforcement, the most recent in April of this year with police responding to a disturbance of the peace call at his residence.

Describing him as “somewhat irate,” and “acting a little irrationally” at the time, Dean said a mental health team was called to assess Long’s mental health, but he was cleared and no further action was taken.

Previous incidents had included a minor traffic collision and in 2015, Long was the victim of battery in another bar in Thousand Oaks.

