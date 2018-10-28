Kanye West designs shirts urging ‘Blexit’ from Democratic Party

Leicester City FC owner confirmed among dead in helicopter crash
FILE PHOTO. © Global Look Press / Ron Sachs
A movement, calling for ‘Blexit’ or exit of blacks from the Democratic party has been launched, and quickly got designer treatment by a prominent Donald Trump supporter – rapper Kanye West.

The branded merchandise was unveiled at the Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit (TPUSA), a meeting of young black conservatives held in Washington on Saturday. The shirts feature the word ‘Blexit’ and ‘We free’ slogan'.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” TPUSA’s Communications Director Candace Owens told Page Six.

Next year, the Blexit movement will hold rallies “in every major city in America that the Democrats have destroyed,” Owens announced. While West was not present at the event, he was there “in spirit,” according to her.

Apart from clothing, the Blexit.com website was launched, featuring stories of the black defectors from the Democratic Party. Owens herself has left the Democrats, urging other black Americans to follow suit and get rid of the “hamster mentality” that the party is somehow by default the only good one for black people.

The Blexit clothing surely goes well with the red MAGA hats, since Kanye West is a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump. The two recently met in the White House, with the rapper giving one of the most fiery and slur-ridden speeches the US President’s office has ever seen.

