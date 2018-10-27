Posters in New York declare Trump supporters ‘trash’

Fake Sanitation Department posters depicting Trump-supporting middle-Americans as “trash,” have appeared across New York City, true to the stereotype of coastals’ liberal attitudes.

One of the posters in the series depicts an overweight ‘redneck’ type, arm tattooed with a Confederate flag, wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and slurping from a Chick-fil-A cup.

The other features his female counterpart holding a bible. Both are crossed out and accompanied by the text “Keep NYC Trash Free.”

Genius anti-MAGA posters remind you to keep NYC 'trash free' https://t.co/TkkHZatSHWpic.twitter.com/EvYnB1izhD — Brokelyn (@Brokelyn) October 25, 2018

The posters appeared earlier this week, and a few have already been ripped up. The artist responsible, Winston Tseng, is a designer who has worked with big brands like Urban Outfitters and Adidas in the past. He told Gothamist that he has no comment to add, and wants to “let the poster speak for itself."

Tseng’s choice of symbolism is not surprising. Chick-fil-A CEO’s overtly Christian faith and opposition to same-sex marriage have long been sneered at by liberals, so both the cup and the bible can be seen as representing “pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

Tseng’s posters proselytize a different gospel; the holy book of liberal elitism. And while he may find a choir to preach to in New York City, plenty of Americans are none too thrilled with his poster campaign.

“It’s telling that a coastal elite’s version of ‘trash’ is a woman with a Bible,” wrote Trump adviser Harlan Hill, adding that the message is a “sad indictment of the person who made these fake ads popping up all over NYC.”

It’s telling that a coastal elite’s version of “trash” is a woman with a Bible.



Sad indictment of the person who made these fake ads popping up all over NYC. #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZMRASxOhEw — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) October 26, 2018

I was wrong, they were obv not official... but it was beyond belief that someone could confidently put up such poor graphics; you have to admit that they look like an intentional parody of an anti-conservative campaign. Let them keep doing it and we have the midterms. https://t.co/bubD41ZkEN — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) October 26, 2018

Maybe its time for a lawsuit.........'Keep NYC Trash Free': Images of Trump Supporters Show Up on NYC Garbage Cans https://t.co/K4lA5LS6EC — winbabywinwin ❌⭐ ⭐ ⭐ (@winbabywinwin) October 26, 2018

To keep NYC trash-free, you need to remove the people who are offended by those red caps. — John Notnofx (@JohnNotnofx) October 26, 2018

Uber-cool New York lefties aren’t the only artists creating subversive street art in Trump’s America. Conservative street artist Sabo has made headlines with his work skewering Silicon Valley tech giants, Hollywood sex abuse, and Democratic politicians.

Sabo strikes again! Street artist replaces Michael Myers head with Maxine Waters on 'Halloween' billboard in LA. pic.twitter.com/ZJE6wGuepZ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 21, 2018

