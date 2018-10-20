‘Migrant sodomizer, rot in grave’: Outrage over 9/11 widow abused by NYPD-hating ‘liberal’ (VIDEO)

Twitter has erupted over a video showing an Antifa protester telling a 9/11 widow in an NYPD hat that her husband should “rot in the grave.” The abuse happened in Portland, Oregon, when left-wingers clashed with pro-Trump groups.

The video, which has been doing the rounds on Twitter for the past few days, shows the Antifa protester picking a fight with a woman at a crosswalk. “Why are you trying to block me? I'm f**king trying to walk here,” he tells the woman, who is wearing a USA t-shirt and an NYPD hat.

You don’t hear Governor Cuomo and Mayor D’Blasio condemning violent behavior. Why? Because they are part of this mob behavior. pic.twitter.com/RjgRUMeE9I — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 16, 2018

When he continues with the abuse, the woman dares him to “try something, bitch.” In response, he says he “wasn't like her husband” and therefore wasn’t going to punch her.

She quickly informed the man that her husband died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, pointing to her NYPD hat. The man apparently took that as an invitation to go on a belligerent rant about the New York Police Department, saying they “sodomized immigrants with their bully sticks.”

“Your husband should rot in the grave,” he concluded, before running away at full speed when confronted by the woman’s rather muscular and imposing son.

😂😁This is the Antifa coward who we saw screaming at the 9/11 widow: aaaand gee, guess what? Once her son tracked him down, the baby ran like hell.... I swear I could almost hear him crying for his mommy😂🤣😂🤣I could watch this all day 🤣😂🤣pic.twitter.com/IgspOc3ew4 — Cocoa_bean (@Cocoa_Bean10) October 18, 2018

Twitter users are more than a little angry over the matter, with people from both sides of the aisle chiming in to condemn the “coward.”

Some are on a campaign to try to find out who the person is, and publicize his name.

Can the internet find out who this dude is? — Dr Tom (@DrewMillington) October 18, 2018

Another took aim at Portland, calling the liberal city a “pit of intolerance and bullying fascists.”

Portland has become a pit of intolerance and bullying fascists. This man is a prime example of fascist not the so called Antifa. The only good part of this article is free speech showing his hate and ignorance! Dems are on the wrong side of history! — Florida Thinker (@FloridaThinker) October 19, 2018

Others said that while Antifa claims to be “anti-fascist,” they are just the opposite.

Isn't it ironic how those who claim to be "anti-fascists" are the very thing that they protest against? — Jason Billings (@SingleDallasGuy) October 18, 2018

The anti fascist demonstrator is, in fact, fascist. Not to mention a giant jackass. Portland has turned into a liberal hellhole. He needs to be taught manners. The old fashioned way. — Yankee_Diva 🍻 (@aemdee) October 18, 2018

Meanwhile, some conservatives took a moment to point out that such people are why “common sense people” vote Republican.

Such a complete jackass, all these morons just re-enforce why common sense ppl to vote RED. I feel sorry for the ppl that have to put up with these goofballs!! — Terry Casey (@terry_tkcbevman) October 19, 2018

The video appears to have been filmed on October 13, when the right-wing Patriot Prayer group took to Portland to rally for the ouster of the city’s mayor. Mass brawls between conservatives and Antifa protesters later ensued, prompting police to intervene and deploy pepper spray.

