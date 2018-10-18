‘Modern exorcist’ holds ritual to shield Kavanaugh from coordinated hexing by witches & sorcerers

After a Brooklyn occult shop made headlines with a public hexing of controversial Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh, exorcist Father Gary Thomas has stepped up to defend the judge’s spiritual flank with a well-timed mass.

When he heard the self-styled witches’ coven was planning to put a curse on Kavanaugh, Thomas – a bona fide Rome-trained Catholic exorcist who was profiled in The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist, film and book – stepped up to defend the judge from the forces of evil.

Read more

Father Thomas takes exorcism very seriously, and so do “a load of exorcists” to whom he sent the headline about the upcoming hex. “Their reaction was similar to mine. That shows this is not something that is make believe.”

As the official exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, Father Thomas has been casting out demons for 12 years. During that time, he says, he’s seen the forces of evil becoming “more confident that the general public will be more accepting of the demonic,” blaming freedom of speech and freedom of religion. “Conjuring up personified evil does not fall under free speech,” he added.

Catholics less nostalgic for the Inquisition have also rushed to defend the embattled judge. One anonymous apostolate manager told the National Catholic Register news of the impending spiritual attack led her to fast and pray the Rosary for three days, and the fasting-praying combo seems to be catching on among other concerned Catholics concerned for Kavanaugh’s eternal soul.

The Brooklyn witches made headlines last week with their plans to stage an “act of resistance” at occult bookstore Catland, charging $10-a-head to attend the hexing. Rather than limit the event to Kavanaugh-haters, the EventBrite description explains the hex will target “all rapists” and invites attendees to “bring your rage and all of the axes you’ve got to grind.”

Event organizer Dakota Bracciale promised USA Today the ritual would include effigies, graveyard dirt, coffin nails, and a spell. Bracciale, who co-owns Catland, has already hosted three hexes on President Trump, who doesn’t seem to be the worse for wear – yet.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!