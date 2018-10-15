HomeWorld News

Oh crumbs! Cookie Monster cat invite sent in error, says US Embassy

The State Department mail carried a photo of a costumed cat © Instagram / My Furry Babies
The US Embassy in Canberra has apologized for a State Department email invitation to a “cat pyjama-jam,” complete with a photo of a feline dressed in Cookie Monster pyjamas. It said it wasn’t sent on purrr-pose.

The embassy said a “training error” was to blame for the email, which was sent by the US Department of State to an unknown number of recipients, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The email was titled ‘meeting’ and featured a photograph of a tabby cat sitting on a couch with a plate of cookies. It also contained some Latin text and the option to RSVP.

“Sorry to disappoint those of you who were hoping to attend this ‘cat pyjama-jam’ party, but such an event falls well outside our area of expertise,” US Mission to Australia public affairs counsellor Gavin Sundwall wrote in a follow-up email.

“It was a training error made by one of our new staff testing out our email newsletter platform,” he added.

