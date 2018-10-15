Trump's strange portrait with former GOP presidents has netizens in stitches (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Journalist Leslie Stahl’s interview with President Trump on 60 Minutes didn’t yield much information people didn’t already know. However, one seemingly explosive revelation came in the unexpected form of... a painting.

Trump covered a lot of ground in the interview, including the threat of war with North Korea, allegations of Russian and Chinese election meddling, and migrant family separations. However, what really caught people’s attention was a striking portrait hanging in the West Wing, depicting Trump sharing a drink with a number of historical GOP presidents including Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and both Bushes.

Now on 60 Minutes: There's less than a month until the mid-term elections. Hear what President Trump has to say about some of the issues that will likely be motivating voters at the ballot. pic.twitter.com/4WYnh3t0hy — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 14, 2018

Since I see the Republican painting in my timeline. Here is the Democrat and the Republican paintings together. Both were painted by the talented Andy Thomas



CC: @Asher_Wolfpic.twitter.com/dr3RA6Rx6k — Steve Ragan (@SteveD3) October 15, 2018

Trump did not, however, commission the painting by artist Andy Thomas entitled ‘The Republican Club’. Instead, it was a gift from Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA).

“He was very complimentary,” Thomas said of Trump’s response to the artwork. “He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”

Amateur online art critics were more scathing and derisive than complimentary of the painting which shows a smiling Trump enjoying a glass of Diet Coke. Many compared the work to ‘Dogs Playing Poker’, by Cassius Marcellus Coolidge, though most seized the opportunity to deride Trump’s taste.

This painting is even more proof that Trump really lives in an alternative universe. https://t.co/tgkRtNWqYS — Danielle (what's kanye's wife for) Montague (@Typicalblkchick) October 15, 2018

"It's . . . it's one of those poker-playing dogs paintings but . . . but the dogs are . . . Republican presidents! Nixon's laughing! And Trump . . . Trump looks like he just farted!"



"Girl!" pic.twitter.com/mHsY0tRstB — MyTwoWheats ❄ (@MyTwoWheats) October 15, 2018

Lincoln is quietly changing his party affiliation in his grave. pic.twitter.com/cjn0V6WomN — Molly Jong☠️Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 15, 2018

I always thought Trump being painted into the GOP presidents painting would be funny. But, I could never have imagined it being this funny. — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) October 15, 2018

A painting putting trump in context of the mainstream of the Republican Party with all of them laughing is so remarkably on the nose it could pass for a leftist critique. https://t.co/wQGSGD22Bx — An Isaac Butler Reboot (@parabasis) October 15, 2018

