HomeUS News

Trump's strange portrait with former GOP presidents has netizens in stitches (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Get short URL
Trump's strange portrait with former GOP presidents has netizens in stitches (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
Trump heaped praise on the artist for the portrait (see below) but netizens weren't so kind. © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Journalist Leslie Stahl’s interview with President Trump on 60 Minutes didn’t yield much information people didn’t already know. However, one seemingly explosive revelation came in the unexpected form of... a painting.

Trump covered a lot of ground in the interview, including the threat of war with North Korea, allegations of Russian and Chinese election meddling, and migrant family separations. However, what really caught people’s attention was a striking portrait hanging in the West Wing, depicting Trump sharing a drink with a number of historical GOP presidents including Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and both Bushes.

Trump did not, however, commission the painting by artist Andy Thomas entitled ‘The Republican Club’. Instead, it was a gift from Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA).

“He was very complimentary,” Thomas said of Trump’s response to the artwork. “He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”

READ MORE: I’m president and you’re not’: Trump mocks CBS anchor in tense 60 Minutes interview

Amateur online art critics were more scathing and derisive than complimentary of the painting which shows a smiling Trump enjoying a glass of Diet Coke. Many compared the work to ‘Dogs Playing Poker’, by Cassius Marcellus Coolidge, though most seized the opportunity to deride Trump’s taste.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies