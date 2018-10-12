Yeezy to guess: Kanye’s iPhone passcode revealed during Trump White House meeting (VIDEO)

The revelation that Kanye West has the worst possible iPhone passcode shouldn’t be the standout takeaway from his Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump covering prison reform, slavery and future presidential bids. But it is.

READ MORE: 'I love him!' Kanye West takes over Oval Office in curse-filled meeting with 'hero' Trump (VIDEOS)

The bizarre meeting, laden with F-bombs, hugs and rambling monologues, was broadcast live by a number of media outlets. The headline grabbing one-liners and strange ideas thrown at the US President were enough to keep the media and netizens busy for days.

However it appears viewers can agree on one thing in particular that shook them to their very core. Kanye’s iPhone passcode.

#Kanye is a common man & has 000000 as a password pic.twitter.com/J74pYXFuSC — RT (@RT_com) October 12, 2018

Let's hope Donald Trump's nuclear code isn't as basic as Kanye's 000000 passcode 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/9hQ38xCMvN — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) October 12, 2018

In case you missed it, here’s Kanye West unlocking his phone using the most unsecure passcode imaginable. 🙄🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q1uJJ24j1c — Matthew Kletter (@MatthewKletter) October 11, 2018

The self-professed “genius” unlocked his phone in front of the world’s media to show Trump what he should replace Air Force One with - the iPlane1, a hydrogen-powered concept aircraft that would be built by Apple. “We’re going to have Apple - an American company - work on this plane,” said the rapper.

Kanye with the expert 000000 passcode pic.twitter.com/blUMExjfnN — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) October 11, 2018

Kanye West with the air tight security on his phone with the password 000000 pic.twitter.com/E6RC7Ws4j3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2018

While pulling up a picture of the concept aircraft to show the president, Kanye - who appeared to be using either an iPhone X or XS which both allow for Face ID recognition before seeking a manual passcode - unlocked his phone with one of the most easily guessed combinations on the planet, 000000.

READ MORE: WATCH: Kanye’s insane White House solo that left Trump mindblown

For the record Apple, who don’t make airplanes, declined to comment on the endeavor and Boeing, who made Air Force One, is a US company which manufactures its planes in Washington.

Also, whoever if friends with Kanye, please tell him to change his cell phone password ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Gkg5kF4fB3 — deray (@deray) October 11, 2018

Kanye is, like, casually dropping major insights about how Trump tapped into masculine anxiety in America to win the presidency and everybody like OK BUT HIS IPHONE PASSWORD IS 00000 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) October 11, 2018

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!