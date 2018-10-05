Kathy Griffin, Michael Moore trade barbs as bitter Kavanaugh confirmation saga enters final phase

With the Senate preparing to vote on Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the wokest of the woke celebrities and #resistance figures are pulling out all the stops to out-tweet and out-liberal each other in protest.

‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ filmmaker Michael Moore slammed the FBI for failing to perform an adequate investigation into sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh, and demanded to know “when is our side going to wake up and start FIGHTING?”

5 days ago Dems & “liberals” did the same old thing, claiming some empty “victory” when Flake feigned “shame, and then foolishly placing their hopes in the FBI - THE FBI! - doing an “investigation.” When is our side going to wake up and start FIGHTING? Stop hoping & start acting! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 4, 2018

Moore’s trademark rabble-rousing call-to-action was met with snark from #resistance comedienne Kathy Griffin, who asked: “What more could we have done? We don’t have the Senate or the Presidency.”

“We should focus on the midterms but stop criticizing without a real world solution,” she continued, before asking Moore: “And frankly what were you doing?”

Michael...WE LOST



What more could we have done? We don’t have the Senate or the Presidency.



What more can we do for god sakes?



We should focus on the midterms but stop criticizing without a real world solution.



And frankly what were you doing? https://t.co/Gsg0YX26Wy — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 4, 2018

Moore has been one of the nation’s most ever-present liberal activists since the early 1990s, and has directed films skewering corporate greed, the gun lobby, and the military industrial complex over the last three decades. However, maybe Griffin has a point. Maybe Moore could take a leaf out of her book and release pointed, well-argued, and well-reasoned essays like Griffin did on Thursday using lots of F-words.

Griffin has been a tireless opponent of the current administration in her own way. While her Twitter feed is choked up with anti-Kavanaugh soundbites at the moment, she thrust herself into the spotlight in 2017 when she posed for a photograph holding a likeness of President Trump’s bloodied, severed head. So woke.

And Moore can hardly accuse the left, particularly celebrity ‘activists’ of failing to fight against Kavanaugh. As Senate Republicans announced Friday’s preliminary cloture vote on Thursday, around 300 protesters were arrested for occupying federal buildings in Washington DC.

Among them were comedienne Amy Schumer and model Emily Ratajkowski. Both were arrested in the Hart Senate Office Building and briefly detained for civil disobedience, alongside scores of protesters. The corridors of the Hart Building were also thronged with protesters a week ago, as the Senate Judiciary Committee deliberated on the testimony of Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

The FBI’s background investigation found no evidence to corroborate Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in 1982. Likewise, unverified and salacious claims from two other women, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick, have fallen by the wayside. The latter accused Kavanaugh of gang rape in a sworn statement before walking back on the claim in a TV interview.

Despite the best efforts of Griffin, Moore, Ratajkowski and Schumer, the Senate is set to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Saturday. Needless to say, protests are expected.



