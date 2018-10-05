Obstruction of justice? 300 anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Hundreds of protesters, including prominent #MeToo celebrity figures Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, have been arrested in Washington DC during another protest against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Thousands of women took to the streets of the US capital in a last-ditch effort to appeal to senators to reject Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Taking over the Hart Senate Office Building, members of the #MeToo movement denounced the conclusions of the FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh. While Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said the probe found “no hint" of sexual misconduct, the Democrats believe that the report was inconclusive.

Probably 200 people going to get arrested protesting Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Oti48NCQe9 — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) October 4, 2018

After warning the protesters to clear the atrium of the federal building, police began to make arrests. 37-year-old comedian Amy Schumer and a 27-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski, were among 293 individuals that were briefly detained by the authorities for civil disobedience. “All were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding,” US Capitol Police told Sputnik.

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

Mass women led sit-in in the Hart Atrium. Arrests happening. #CancelKavanaughpic.twitter.com/mQacBN8ucA — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) October 4, 2018

A procedural vote in the US Senate is expected to take place on Friday. If the GOP gets the majority of votes they need, the final roll call on Kavanaugh’s nomination will likely take place over the weekend.

