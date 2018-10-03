‘Double standard bullsh*t’: #MeToo icon Alyssa Milano hates Kavanaugh... but ‘loves’ Bill Clinton?

Actress Alyssa Milano has used her political clout to rally behind Christine Blasey Ford, but her tweet on apparent “love” for Bill Clinton dug up from the deep past has sparked accusations of hypocrisy

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

The #MeToo icon took a conspicuous stand against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, the most notable being Ford, who claims the nominee sexually assaulted her in high school.

Milano even attended a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, where both Kavanaugh and Ford testified, bringing with her a sign that read “I BELIEVE SURVIVORS. NO ON KAVANAUGH.”

I’m in D.C. because I don’t believe any man’s misogyny should take precedent over a survivor’s humanity.



We tried to see a Murkowski, Collins and Hyde-Smith today and share our stories of survival. They refused to see us. #KavaNo#BelieveWomen#SurvivorStrongpic.twitter.com/rRtTSVWEpJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 26, 2018

However, there appears to be at least one exception to Milano’s straightforward dogma, Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick has pointed out.

Digging up an old tweet from Milano in which the actress-turned-activist expressed her “crazy amounts of love” for Clinton, Broaddrick mused: “Could you give us an update on this tweet @Alyssa_Milano REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullsh*t?”

Could you give us an update on this tweet @Alyssa_Milano REAL victims of Bill Clinton would like to hear from you or will you continue with your double standard bullshit? https://t.co/9HU03ie2TI — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 2, 2018

Broaddrick’s curt tweet received hundreds of supportive replies – not to mention more than 12,000 likes and 6,500 retweets.

And then there were the angry comments directed at Milano.

“You are so low IQ. You drone on and on every day that you #BelieveSurvivors but you love Bill Clinton? You are the epitome of a dysfunctional, hypocritical nutcase. And the sad part is you don't even realize it, probably because you couldn't even manage to graduate high school,” one netizen tweeted at Milano.

“Alyssa, come on!! That man abused his power and has a record of abusing women. You undermine all you claim to stand for with this comment & appear simply to be a partisan. Really disappointing,” another wrote.

Industrious tweeters also deployed a number of devastating, top-shelf memes directed at Milano’s apparent hypocrisy.

Broaddrick is one of countless women who have accused Clinton of sexual misconduct and rape over the course of his illustrious political career. Linda Tripp, the former White House employee who was a central figure in exposing Clinton’s extramarital affair with Monica Lewinsky, noted in a recent interview that housekeeping staff who worked during Clinton’s tenure in the White House were “afraid to bend over in his presence.”

Nearly two decades after leaving the White House, Clinton is still hounded by fresh allegations of rape and extramarital affairs. Flight logs released last year show Clinton flew at least 26 times on the infamous ‘Lolita Express’ – a private jet owned by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Between 2001 and 2003, while his wife Hillary was serving as a US senator, Bill took a number of “extended junkets” on Epstein’s plane, which reportedly had a bed in which passengers had group sex with girls as young as 12.

Last year, a leaked email written by former secretary of state Colin Powell noted that media reports claim that Bill Clinton is “still dicking bimbos at home.”

