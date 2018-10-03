HomeUS News

Trump told Saudi King he wouldn’t last ‘2 weeks’ without US support

Get short URL
Trump told Saudi King he wouldn’t last ‘2 weeks’ without US support
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman presents Donald Trump with state medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
The Saudi Arabian monarchy would fall “within two weeks” if it wasn’t for the military support that the US has provided to the Gulf kingdom over the decades, Donald Trump noted in graceless remarks to the King.

“We protect Saudi Arabia,” Trump proclaimed at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi. “And I love the King, King Salman. But I said ‘King, we’re protecting you, you might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military.’”

While Trump failed to mention when the undiplomatic remarks were made to King Salman, it is known that the two leaders held a phone conversation on Saturday to discuss global oil supplies.

Read more
FILE PHOTO: US military officer aims a TOW missile launcher. © Erik De Castro US approves $1bn in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, including 6,500+ anti-tank missiles

Trump has repeatedly vaunted the might of the US military and the country’s role as the “protector”. Time and again, he has urged NATO nations to contribute to the overall maintenance of the alliance, which is heavily dependent on US military and industrial spending. South Korea and Japan also have the US to thank for stability in the Asian region, according to Trump, who previously demanded increased payments from US allies to keep American bases in their countries.

While the US does not have any military bases in Saudi Arabia, neighboring Qatar hosts a large American contingent at Al Udeid Airbase. In the immediate vicinity of Riyadh, Bahrain remains home to the US Fifth Fleet, while adjacent Kuwait also continues to host US troops. There is also an American military presence in the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, and Oman, which can rush to help Saudi Arabia at a moment’s notice.

Read more
FILE PHOTO: A harpoon missile launches from the missile deck © U.S. NAVY Trump plan to ax oversight on US arms sales will ‘lead to disaster’ – analysts to RT

Trump has yet to demand payment for keeping US troops in the oil-rich region, but the US president did urge them to lower oil prices in return for security last week. “We defend many of these nations for nothing, and then they take advantage of us by giving us high oil prices. Not good. We want them to stop raising prices, we want them to start lowering prices,” Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly.

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies