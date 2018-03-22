White House approves $1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, including 6,500+ missiles

The US is planning to sell a billion dollars-worth of arms to Saudi Arabia, including some $670 million-worth of anti-tank missiles. The Gulf State is waging a war on Yemen, in which 10,000 civilians have so far died.

Read more

According to the State Department, Saudi Arabia applied to buy over 6,500 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles on Thursday.

The sale would safeguard the security “of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East," the State Department said in a statement.

The US is a major supplier of arms to Saudi Arabia.

In his meeting with visiting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Wednesday, President Donald Trump boasted of an imminent multi-billion-dollar sale of arms to the kingdom.

His itinerary included meetings with Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser HR McMaster. He will spend the next two weeks wooing senior business and technology figures from Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

Saudi Arabia is currently embroiled in a war against Yemen rebels, which has left thousands of civilians dead and has brought the country to the brink of famine. The Saudi-led coalition has launched a bombing campaign to re-install the Saudi-backed leader, who was toppled in a coup in 2015.