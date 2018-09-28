Pompeo warns Iran against 'attacks on US facilities' after closing Iraq consulate

Iran will be held responsible for any harm to Americans in Iraq caused by ‘associated militias,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, announcing the US consulate in Basra will temporarily close for safety reasons.

On Friday, Pompeo ordered a “temporary relocation” of diplomats and the closure of the consulate in the southern Iraqi city, citing “increasing and specific threats” to their safety.

.@SecPompeo has placed U.S. Consulate Basrah on ordered departure. @USEmbBaghdad will continue to provide full consular services to for those in and around #Basrah. We remain strongly committed to supporting Iraqis in the southern provinces and throughout the country. pic.twitter.com/QsAw2Ie4ns — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) September 28, 2018

Washington has informed Iran that it will be held responsible for any harm to Americans or US facilities in Iraq that is perpetrated by Iranian forces or associated militias, according to Reuters.

The US “will respond promptly and appropriately to any such attacks,” Pompeo said, according to the agency.

IRAQ/IRAN/US NEWS: Pompeo statement below says the closure of the US consulate in Basra is due to “increasing and specific threats” to US personnel & facilities in Iraq from Iran, specifically the IRGC, over the last few weeks - including in the last day. pic.twitter.com/VIswLeDQOT — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) September 28, 2018

