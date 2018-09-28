Trump orders FBI to reopen background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh
HomeUS News

Pompeo warns Iran against 'attacks on US facilities' after closing Iraq consulate

Get short URL
Pompeo warns Iran against 'attacks on US facilities' after closing Iraq consulate
Iran will be held responsible for any harm to Americans in Iraq caused by ‘associated militias,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, announcing the US consulate in Basra will temporarily close for safety reasons.

On Friday, Pompeo ordered a “temporary relocation” of diplomats and the closure of the consulate in the southern Iraqi city, citing “increasing and specific threats” to their safety.

Washington has informed Iran that it will be held responsible for any harm to Americans or US facilities in Iraq that is perpetrated by Iranian forces or associated militias, according to Reuters.

The US “will respond promptly and appropriately to any such attacks,” Pompeo said, according to the agency.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies