Lightning-quick raccoon evades pest control at US police station (VIDEO)
Footage of the bizarre police hunt was captured via CCTV inside the Texas station, showing how the furry trespasser led a pest control officer and cops on a merry dance.
“Anyone need a good laugh?” Bedford Police Station wrote on Facebook after posting the hilarious video. “Someone put our Animal Control Officer and Detention Officers to work early this morning.”
READ MORE: Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise, drops from about 8 stories (VIDEO)
In the one-minute clip, officers from Bedford Police Department can be seen searching behind a vending machine for the plucky raccoon. The dark-eyed animal then leaps from under the machine before darting around the reception area at high speed.
Just as an officer appears to have caught the furry critter in a large net, it escapes again by scaling a nearby shelf. According to CBS Local, the evasive raccoon’s run-around was eventually put to a stop and he was captured by police.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!