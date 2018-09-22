Daredevil raccoon climbs high-rise, drops from about 8 stories (VIDEO)
The video, captured by South Carolina resident Micha Rea, shows dozens of spectators looking up mesmerized. Shock spreads through the crowd as the raccoon is seen pushing off the wall and falling to the ground.
Although the impact from the fall looks hard, the animal immediately gets to its feet and runs away.
Raccoons have strong claws that allow them climb. In June, another daredevil critter climbed a 25-story office building in St. Paul, Minnesota, probably making MI’s Ethan Hunt envious.
