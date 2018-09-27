Kavanaugh fights back tears, quotes his 10yo daughter saying family should pray for Ford

SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh got emotional during the hearings on the alleged sexual assault with his voice breaking as he spoke about his daughter saying they should pray for “the woman” – his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Struggling to hold back tears, Kavanaugh told the hearing how the whole affair affected his family, especially his 10-year-old daughter Liza.

READ MORE: Emotional, 'heroic' and with factual gaps: Highlights from Kavanaugh’s accuser’s testimony

“I am innocent of this charge. I intend no ill will to Dr. Ford and her family. The other night [my wife] Ashley and my daughter, Liza, said their prayers and little Liza, all of 10 years old, said ... we should pray for the woman,” Kavanaugh told the hearing. “That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old. We mean no ill will.”

Brett Kavanaugh tears up as he says his 10-year-old daughter asked to "pray for the woman" https://t.co/trOhE7tzF0#KavanaughHearingspic.twitter.com/LwaROrojiw — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 27, 2018

The 10 days before the hearings were the worst of the whole ordeal, the judge said, since over these days “my family and my name have been totally, permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations.”

READ MORE: Kavanaugh and his accuser Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

Kavanaugh was also on the brink of tears during many other parts of the hearing, including when he summarized his years of work in public service and politics, noting that no such allegations were ever laid against him until now.

Ford, who was testifying before Kavanaugh, was also very anxious and nervous throughout. Her voice frequently broke while she gave account of her memories from the night of the alleged attack.

Judge Kavanaugh emotional, voice breaking, as he discusses his mother and father, and then his 10 yr old daughter saying they should pray for Ford. An powerful moment. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 27, 2018

Raise your hand if you’re big enough to admit you shed a tear when Judge Kavanaugh talked about how much he loved his family — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh starts crying as he talks about his daughter suggesting they pray for "the woman." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 27, 2018

If you like this story, share it with a friend!