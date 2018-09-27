HomeUS News

Kavanaugh fights back tears, quotes his 10yo daughter saying family should pray for Ford

SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh got emotional during the hearings on the alleged sexual assault with his voice breaking as he spoke about his daughter saying they should pray for “the woman” – his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

Struggling to hold back tears, Kavanaugh told the hearing how the whole affair affected his family, especially his 10-year-old daughter Liza.

“I am innocent of this charge. I intend no ill will to Dr. Ford and her family. The other night [my wife] Ashley and my daughter, Liza, said their prayers and little Liza, all of 10 years old, said ... we should pray for the woman,” Kavanaugh told the hearing. “That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old. We mean no ill will.”

The 10 days before the hearings were the worst of the whole ordeal, the judge said, since over these days “my family and my name have been totally, permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations.”

Kavanaugh was also on the brink of tears during many other parts of the hearing, including when he summarized his years of work in public service and politics, noting that no such allegations were ever laid against him until now. 

Ford, who was testifying before Kavanaugh, was also very anxious and nervous throughout. Her voice frequently broke while she gave account of her memories from the night of the alleged attack.

