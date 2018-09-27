Kavanaugh and his accuser Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee (WATCH LIVE)

US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused him of a sexual assault back in 1982, are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scandal has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks, with Democrats calling for an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh made by Ford and three other women, while Republicans have cast the accusations as dubiously timed and a last-ditch effort to prevent Kavanaugh from being confirmed.

The testimonies are being heard ahead of a committee vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which has been scheduled by Republicans for Friday.