Kavanaugh and his accuser Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee (WATCH LIVE)
The scandal has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks, with Democrats calling for an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh made by Ford and three other women, while Republicans have cast the accusations as dubiously timed and a last-ditch effort to prevent Kavanaugh from being confirmed.
The testimonies are being heard ahead of a committee vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which has been scheduled by Republicans for Friday.
27 September 201814:45 GMT
“I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming"
Ford said she believed Kavanaugh might “accidentally” kill her during the alleged attack. Ford says she never told anyone the details of the alleged assault until May 2012 during a couples counselling session with her husband.
- 14:42 GMT
“I am here today not because I want to be,” Ford says, as her voice breaks. “I am terrified.”
Ford has begun to describe the party where she alleges the assault took place.
“I truly wish I could provide detailed answers to all of the questions that have been and will be asked,” she says. “I don't have all the answers, and I don't remember as much as I would like to. But the details about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult.”
- 14:34 GMT
Feinstein has run through a list of all public allegations made against Kavanaugh so far and called for an FBI investigation.
She has questioned Kavanaugh’s defense of himself as someone who has “always treated women with dignity and respect,” referring to former friends of Kavanaugh’s who said he “drank to excess” and that the picture he is trying to paint of himself is a “lie”.
“This is not a trial of Dr. Ford. It’s a job interview for Brett Kavanaugh,” Feinstein said.
- 14:29 GMT
Feinstein has referenced Mark Judge, a close school friend of Kavanaugh’s who Ford claims was in the room when the alleged assault took place — and said Judge should be subpoenaed to give testimony as a named witness.
- 14:28 GMT
- 14:24 GMT
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has defended her decision to keep Ford’s letter private as per her request. Feinstein applauded Ford’s “strength and bravery” for coming forward publicly. She criticized Grassley for not “properly” introducing Ford, prompting an interruption from Grassley who said he was planning to introduce her before her own testimony.
- 14:21 GMT
Grassley has referred to other public sexual misconduct allegations made against Kavanaugh and says the committee has been "trying to investigate" but that it has "not had cooperation" from attorneys representing other clients.
He accused the attorneys of “stonewalling” the committee’s investigative process.
- 14:18 GMT
Grassley lamented how Ford’s name came to light in a leaked letter and said that Kavanaugh had to address the allegations during a "media circus".
Grassley says he looks forward to “a fair and respectful hearing" and says sexual assault is a “complex” topic to discuss.
- 14:04 GMT
Sen. Chuck Grassley has apologized to both Kavanaugh and Ford for how they have both been treated in recent days and asks for a "show of civility" going forward.
- 14:02 GMT
Ford has arrived to the room
