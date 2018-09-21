HomeUS News

At least 5 people, including 8yo girl, shot in Syracuse, New York

Up to seven people have been wounded in a shooting in Syracuse, New York, local media report, noting that an eight-year-old is among the wounded.

Several calls were made to 911 dispatcher at around 9:00pm local time, notifying the emergency services of shots fired in the 1300 block of Midland Avenue, not far from Kirk Park.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they discovered multiple people with gunshot wounds, including at least one child, according to local media reports. The shooting reportedly took place at a family memorial gathering to mark the death of a person who had passed away earlier on Thursday.

One of the attendees at the memorial, Tammy Jamison, told syracuse.com that a total of seven people were shot in the incident, including a 10-year-old girl. All of the victims of the shooting have been taken to a hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

There is a heavy police presence on-site, with an entire block relating to the scene of the crime cordoned off by police tape. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Frank Fowler are also at the scene.

In addition to the mass shooting at the memorial gathering, Syracuse Police are also investigating another shooting in the area, at the 300 block of Furman Street, around 9:50pm, CNY Central reports. While it is still unclear if the two incidents are related, a female teen was rushed to hospital from the second scene with a reported gunshot wound to her lower back.

