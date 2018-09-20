Multiple deaths reported in shooting in Harford County, Maryland

Three people have been killed and at least two injured in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland. The local Sheriff’s Office says that the situation is “secure"

The shooting took place near a business park in Perryman, a small town less than 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9am Thursday morning, and the FBI and ATF responded to assist with the "active shooter situation" shortly afterwards.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

It is still unknown whether the suspect has been captured or killed, but law enforcement says the situation is "secure." According to unconfirmed reports from some locals, emergency services scanners say that first responders are “bagging patients.”

Video from the scene shared on social media shows a heavy police presence at the industrial park, whose tenants include Rite-Aid, Clorox, and Zenith Freight Lines.

Massive police presence at Enterprise Business Park, where @Harford_Sheriff has reported to a shooting with multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/Xp57eVyFVy — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) September 20, 2018

Armed police and federal agents have surrounded the area, and empty schoolbuses are driving in, perhaps to evacuate wokers still inside.

A pair of empty Harford County school buses just arrived at the business park. Police everywhere. pic.twitter.com/aziv4Lv0B4 — Colin Campbell (@cmcampbell6) September 20, 2018

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has said that he is closely monitoring the situation.

Harford County was the scene of another mass shooting in October 2017, this time in Edgewood, just eight miles from Perryman. 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince shot and killed three of his co-workers and injured two more at a local granite fabricators, and was captured after an hours-long manhunt.

MORE TO FOLLOW