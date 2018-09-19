HomeUS News

Sesame Street disputes writer’s claims that Bert & Ernie were a ‘gay couple’

Sesame Street has denied claims by a former writer that the kids show’s beloved characters Bert and Ernie were in fact a same-sex couple.

The show issued a statement clarifying that Bert and Ernie were “best friends,” and “do not have a sexual orientation,” in response to comments made by Sesame Street writer Mark Saltzman, suggesting the puppets were gay.

Saltzman told Queerty in an interview that when he was writing for the characters, he had always felt that they were gay. “I didn’t have any other way to contextualize them,” he said, adding that they were inspired by his own relationship with his life partner Arnie Glassman.

For many, his remarks appeared to confirm what they had long speculated about the TV roommates’ sexualities. However, the affirmation was short lived as Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization that produces Sesame Street, countered the claim, reiterating that the characters were puppets with no sexual preference.

Frank Oz, the man who created the grumpy puppet Bert, also took to Twitter to declare the characters were not gay. He said that there was more to a person than their sexuality and dismissed the question as irrelevant.

Both tweets resulted in a backlash from angered fans questioning why the creators felt the need to refute Saltzman’s comments.

Meanwhile, other users pondered how in this day and age people were arguing over the sexuality of puppets.

